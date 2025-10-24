Aluminum of China Forms Joint Venture with Industry Partners

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aluminum of China ( (HK:2600) ) has provided an update.

Aluminum of China has announced the formation of a joint venture with Chinalco, Yunnan Copper, Chihong Zinc & Germanium, and Chinalco Capital, each holding varying equity interests. This joint venture, established through a Capital Contribution Agreement, will not be a subsidiary of Aluminum of China, and its financials will not be consolidated into the company’s accounts. The transaction is classified as a connected transaction under Hong Kong Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement but exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

More about Aluminum of China

Aluminum of China, also known as Chinalco, is a major player in the metals and mining industry, focusing primarily on the production and supply of aluminum and related products. The company is involved in various aspects of the aluminum industry, including mining, refining, and smelting, and has a significant presence in the global market.

