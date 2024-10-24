Aluminum of China Announces Interim Dividend Details

Aluminum of China (HK:2600) has released an update.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited has announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.082 per share for the first half of 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for November 21, 2024. The dividend will be subject to withholding tax rates that vary depending on the residency status of shareholders. Investors should note the changes in key dates and tax implications as outlined by the company.

For further insights into HK:2600 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.