Aluminum Corporation of China Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aluminum of China ( (HK:2600) ) has issued an announcement.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited announced that its board of directors will meet on August 27, 2025, to review and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2600) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aluminum of China stock, see the HK:2600 Stock Forecast page.

More about Aluminum of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, also known as Chalco, operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and sale of aluminum and related products. The company is a key player in the Chinese market, providing a range of aluminum products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 47,315,654

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$137.6B

Learn more about 2600 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue