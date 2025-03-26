Aluminum Corporation of China Announces Board Resignation

An announcement from Aluminum of China ( (HK:2600) ) is now available.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Qiu Guanzhou from his roles as an independent non-executive director and various committee positions due to work requirements. His departure will temporarily reduce the number of independent non-executive directors to below one-third of the board, prompting the company to elect a new director promptly to maintain board operations. Mr. Qiu’s tenure was marked by significant contributions to the company’s development, and he will continue his duties until a successor is appointed.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited is a leading enterprise in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and sale of aluminum products. The company is known for its comprehensive operations in the aluminum sector, which include mining, refining, and smelting activities, catering to both domestic and international markets.

