AltynGold Reports 44% Increase in H1 2025 Gold Production

AltynGold Plc ( (GB:ALTN) ) has shared an announcement.

AltynGold Plc reported a 44% increase in gold production for the first half of 2025, driven by upgrades at its Sekisovskoye processing plant. The company achieved its targeted mining run rate and saw significant growth in ore mined and milled, leading to an 84% rise in revenue. AltynGold remains on track to meet its full-year production target, supported by strong operational performance and strategic collaborations for sustainable resource development.

More about AltynGold Plc

AltynGold Plc is an exploration and development company listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The company focuses on gold mining and operates primarily through its Sekisovskoye asset.

Average Trading Volume: 38,137

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £147.1M

