AltynGold Plc Reports Soaring H1 2024 Revenues

AltynGold Plc (GB:ALTN) has released an update.

AltynGold Plc has reported a robust first half of 2024 with revenues soaring by 37% year-over-year to US$38.0 million, primarily due to a 21% increase in gold sales and a 14% rise in average selling price. Production has been sustained with the anticipation of a processing plant upgrade completion in Q3. Notably, the company saw a 20% year-over-year increase in gold poured, reaching 17,413 ounces, thanks to a higher gold grade and recovery rate.

For further insights into GB:ALTN stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.