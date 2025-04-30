Altona Rare Earths Updates Total Voting Rights Amidst Strategic Expansion

The latest announcement is out from Altona Energy ( (GB:REE) ).

Altona Rare Earths Plc announced its total voting rights as of April 30, 2025, with an issued share capital of 166,742,304 Ordinary Shares, each carrying one voting right. This update is crucial for shareholders to determine their interest in the company’s share capital under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The announcement reflects Altona’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency and regulatory compliance, which is vital for its operations and stakeholder relations.

More about Altona Energy

Altona Rare Earths Plc is a resource exploration and development company focusing on critical raw materials in Africa. Listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘REE’, the company holds projects in copper, fluorspar, and rare earths. Its Monte Muambe project in Northwest Mozambique is at the Prefeasibility Study stage, focusing on rare earths extraction, while also exploring high-grade fluorspar veins. Altona is diversifying its portfolio with acquisitions in Zambia and Botswana to expand its critical raw material projects.

YTD Price Performance: -5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 568,439

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.38M

