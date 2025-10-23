Altona Rare Earths Announces Board Change Amid Strategic Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Altona Rare Earths PLC announced a change in its board, with Simon Charles stepping down as Non-Executive Chairman and Harvey Sinclair taking over the role. This leadership change comes as Altona continues its transformation into a sustainable resourcing company, focusing on the responsible development of its critical minerals portfolio to play a pivotal role in the global energy transition. The company is well-positioned to deliver long-term value through its ongoing projects and strategic partnerships, including plans to fast-track fluorspar production and engage with the US Government for advancing its rare earths project.

Altona Rare Earths Plc is a London Main Market-listed exploration and development company focused on unlocking the value of critical raw materials across Africa. The company is pursuing a diversified strategy, targeting assets with potential for near-term monetisation alongside long-term growth. Its multi-commodity Monte Muambe Project in Mozambique hosts rare earths, fluorspar, and gallium mineralisation. Altona is also advancing the Sesana Copper-Silver Project in Botswana, aligning with its growth strategy to contribute to the global supply of essential commodities for clean energy and high technology.

Average Trading Volume: 7,863,827

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £7.3M

