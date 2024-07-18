Altona Extends Botswana Copper Project Exclusivity

Altona Energy (GB:REE) has released an update.

Altona Rare Earths PLC, a company engaged in resource exploration and development in Africa, has extended the exclusivity period for the Sesana copper project in Botswana until 15 August 2024. The company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, is advancing its flagship Monte Muambe Rare Earths Project in Mozambique and is also diversifying its portfolio with acquisitions like the Sesana copper-silver project.

