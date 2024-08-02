Altona Director’s Share Transfer to Pension

Altona Energy (GB:REE) has released an update.

Altona Rare Earths PLC has reported that Director Louise Adrian transferred over 3 million ordinary shares to her personal pension account at the same purchase and sale price, without altering her beneficial ownership in the company. The transaction, involving Altona’s shares listed on the London Stock Exchange, was conducted on the 2nd of August, 2024. The company maintains its focus on the exploration and development of critical raw materials in Africa.

