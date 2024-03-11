Alto Neuroscience Welcomes Dr. Radhakrishnan to Board

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (ANRO) has issued an update.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has enhanced its leadership by appointing Dr. Maha Radhakrishnan, a seasoned veteran from the biotech sector, to its Board of Directors and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Dr. Radhakrishnan, with her extensive experience at Biogen and Sanofi, brings a wealth of knowledge to the table. Her independence has been affirmed by the NYSE and SEC standards, and she’ll be compensated through the Company’s Non-Employee Director Compensation Policy, including stock options and cash retainers. Dr. Radhakrishnan has also entered into an indemnification agreement with the company, aligning with Delaware law.

For an in-depth examination of ANRO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.