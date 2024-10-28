Alto Metals Unveils Promising Gold Finds in Australia

Alto Metals Ltd (AU:AME) has released an update.

Alto Metals Ltd reports significant gold mineralization at its Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia, with notable results from the Bull Oak and Vanguard deposits. The company revealed high-grade gold intercepts including 212 meters at 1.2g/t gold and 1 meter at 116g/t gold, highlighting the potential for resource expansion and increased deposit scale. These promising results underscore the project’s potential for substantial growth, attracting interest from investors and stakeholders in the mining sector.

