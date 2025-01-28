Altius Minerals Reports Strong 2024 Royalty Revenue Across Diverse Sectors

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Altius Minerals ( (TSE:ALS) ).

Altius Minerals Corporation reported its Q4 2024 and full-year 2024 royalty revenue, which amounted to $13.6 million for the quarter and $65.7 million for the year. The revenue was driven by strong performances in base and battery metals, potash, and iron ore sectors, despite some fluctuations in commodity prices and volumes. Adjustments in the potash sector and higher dividends from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation contributed to the year’s results. The announcement highlights the company’s resilient operational strategy amidst market variability, potentially impacting future stakeholder engagements and industry positioning.

More about Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates within the mining industry, primarily focusing on royalties related to base and battery metals, potash, iron ore, and renewable energy. The company’s market focus includes strategic investments in diverse mineral royalty assets, enhancing its portfolio through effective management of its interests in these sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 5.18%

Average Trading Volume: 84,800

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.32B

