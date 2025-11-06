Altitude Minerals Acquires Rimfire’s Cowal Project, Boosting Scandium Focus

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Copper Search Ltd. ( (AU:ATT) ).

Altitude Minerals, previously known as Copper Search Limited, has exercised its option to acquire Rimfire’s Cowal Project for a total transaction value of $700,000, contingent on achieving specific milestones. This transaction allows Rimfire to concentrate on its scandium exploration efforts, with an upcoming air core drilling program at the Murga Exploration Target, potentially converting it into a scandium mineral resource.

More about Copper Search Ltd.

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited is a company focused on scandium exploration, particularly in the Fifield District, which is known as Australia’s scandium epicenter. The company is engaged in mineral exploration and development, with a market focus on building a critical mass of scandium resources.

Average Trading Volume: 1,437,885

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.57M

