Altisource Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( (ASPS) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Altisource Portfolio Solutions presented to its investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, offering innovative services and technologies to address market demands. In its latest earnings report, Altisource announced a significant improvement in its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, with service revenue and adjusted EBITDA reaching their highest levels since 2021 and 2020, respectively. The company reported a 10% increase in service revenue to $150.4 million and a notable improvement in adjusted EBITDA by $18.3 million compared to 2023. Additionally, Altisource executed a strategic exchange transaction with its lenders, reducing interest expenses and strengthening its balance sheet. Despite facing market headwinds, Altisource achieved an 11% increase in service revenue in its Servicer and Real Estate segment and a 6% increase in the Origination segment. The company ended the year with $29.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and a positive outlook for 2025, expecting further growth in service revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Looking forward, Altisource’s management anticipates a diversified revenue base and continued business expansion, projecting service revenue growth of 16% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 18% for 2025.

