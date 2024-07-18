Altima Resources Delays Annual Financial Filing

Altima Resources (TSE:ARH) has released an update.

Altima Resources Ltd., a Vancouver-based company, has announced a delay in filing its audited annual financial statements and related documents for the 2024 fiscal year due to an acquisition. The company is working under a management cease trade order allowing public trading by non-insiders, with a new deadline set for the audit completion on July 26, 2024. Altima commits to issuing bi-weekly reports until the default is remedied.

