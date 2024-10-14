Althea Group Sees Trading Spike Amid Cannabis Buzz

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:AGH) has released an update.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. attributes the recent surge in its trading activity to media coverage and investor interest in its U.S. cannabis beverage operations, particularly following the start of production in Florida by its subsidiary Peak USA. The company also mentions the overall positive performance of the cannabis sector on the ASX and is in the early stages of potentially selling a non-core business unit. Althea Group has confirmed compliance with ASX Listing Rules, including continuous disclosure obligations.

