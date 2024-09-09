Althea Group Sees Major Shareholder Shift

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:AGH) has released an update.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a significant change in one of its substantial shareholders, with a newly reported holding of 73,750,000 shares. This change in ownership represents a 14.82% stake in the company based on the current number of shares outstanding. The notification indicates a notable shift in the company’s investor profile and could signal strategic movements within its shareholder base.

