Althea Group Holdings to Hold Virtual AGM in 2024

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:AGH) has released an update.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (ASX:AGH), a leader in cannabis-based medicines and recreational products, has announced that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on January 31, 2025. Shareholders will receive personalized proxy forms to participate in the meeting remotely. AGH continues to expand its operations across highly regulated cannabis markets in North America, Europe, and Australia.

