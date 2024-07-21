Althea Group Expands into Booming US Cannabis Drink Market

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:AGH) has released an update.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. announces a joint venture with Flora Growth Corporation, targeting the US cannabis beverage market which is expected to grow from USD $966.92 million in 2024 to USD $19.06 billion by 2028. The partnership will leverage Althea’s subsidiary, Peak USA Inc., to launch six THC-infused beverages and expand its successful Canadian operations into the US. This move follows a successful $2 million capital raise and is aimed at capitalizing on the rapidly growing market segment.

For further insights into AU:AGH stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.