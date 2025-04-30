Althea Group Director Increases Stake Through Share Placement

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AGH) ) has shared an update.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Director Vaughan Webber, who increased his indirect interest in the company by acquiring an additional 1,000,000 Ordinary Class Shares. This acquisition was made through participation in a placement after receiving shareholder approval at the company’s General Meeting. The change in shareholding reflects a strategic move by the director to increase his stake in the company, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future prospects and aligning his interests with those of other shareholders.

More about Althea Group Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 833,369

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.96M

