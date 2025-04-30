Althea Group Director Increases Stake in Strategic Move

The latest update is out from Althea Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AGH) ).

Althea Group Holdings Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Joshua Fegan acquiring additional securities. The acquisition includes 4,000,000 Ordinary Class Shares and 2,601,564 Performance Rights, following shareholder approval at the company’s General Meeting. This move is part of the company’s strategy to align director interests with company performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd is a company operating in the medical cannabis industry, focusing on the production and distribution of cannabis-based products. The company is engaged in providing medicinal cannabis solutions and has a market focus on expanding its reach within the healthcare sector.

