Althea Group Announces New Chairman Appointment

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. announces the resignation of Chairman Andrew Newbold and the appointment of Vaughan Webber as his successor, effective 29 August 2024. Webber brings over 20 years of experience in corporate finance and governance to his new role as Chairman, having demonstrated success in driving profitability and growth in various sectors. The company expresses its gratitude to Newbold for his leadership and looks forward to Webber’s contribution to AGH’s future in the dynamic cannabis industry.

