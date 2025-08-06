Alternative Income REIT PLC Achieves Dividend Target Amid Portfolio Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Alternative Income REIT Plc ( (GB:AIRE) ).

Alternative Income REIT PLC has announced that it met its annual dividend target of 6.2 pence per share for the year ended 30 June 2025, marking a 5.1% increase from the previous year’s target. The company’s unaudited net asset value (NAV) at the end of June 2025 was £67.3 million, reflecting a 0.6% increase from the previous quarter. Despite the anticipated rise in finance costs due to refinancing, the company remains confident in its ability to secure new long-term facilities. The portfolio remains fully let, with all rent collected on time and a significant portion of leases being index-linked, supporting a stable income stream for stakeholders.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AIRE is a Neutral.

Alternative Income REIT Plc demonstrates solid financial performance and technical momentum, supported by a stable capital structure and efficient cash flow management. The stock’s reasonable valuation and attractive dividend yield enhance its appeal, while recent positive corporate events further boost its prospects. Attention to revenue growth and net income stability will be key moving forward.

Alternative Income REIT PLC is a company that owns a diversified portfolio of UK commercial property assets. These properties are predominantly let on long leases with index-linked rent reviews, providing secure and potentially growing rental income. The company focuses on maintaining a resilient portfolio that is fully let, with a significant portion of rent reviews being index-linked.

Average Trading Volume: 116,464

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £54.9M

