Alterity’s ATH434 Shows Hope in MSA Trial

Alterity Therapeutics has announced promising interim results from its Phase 2 trial of ATH434 in treating Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), showing improvements and stabilization in daily living activities and neurological symptoms in a significant proportion of participants. The drug was well-tolerated, and objective biomarkers correlated with clinical improvements, suggesting potential disease-modifying effects. With these positive outcomes, the company has increased confidence in the ongoing development of ATH434.

