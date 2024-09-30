Alterity Therapeutics Welcomes New CFO

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATH) has released an update.

Alterity Therapeutics has announced Abby Macnish Niven as their new Chief Financial Officer, bringing her extensive experience from roles in private wealth management and financial consulting to the biotech firm. Niven’s appointment is set to bolster Alterity’s financial strategy as they continue developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. She takes over the CFO role from Phillip Hains, who remains with the company as Company Secretary.

