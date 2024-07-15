Alterity Therapeutics Halts Trading for Clinical Update

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATH) has released an update.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATH) has requested a trading halt pending an announcement regarding new clinical trial data for its drug ATH434. The halt will remain until the announcement is released or market opening on Wednesday, 17 July 2024, whichever comes first. The company has followed proper ASX Listing Rules in making this request and is not aware of any reasons why it should not be granted.

