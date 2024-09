Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) has released an update.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has reported a change in the interest of directors Mr. Brian Meltzer and Mr. Peter Marks as per the ASX listing rules. The change, dated 31st August 2024, involves the expiry of unlisted options without exercise or conversion. No new securities were acquired, but both directors saw a decrease in the number of options held.

