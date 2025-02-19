Alterity Therapeutics Announces Change in Substantial Holding

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Alterity Therapeutics ( (ATHE) ) has issued an update.

On February 19, 2025, Alterity Therapeutics Limited announced a change in substantial holding involving The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation and associated entities. As of February 17, 2025, the voting power of these entities in Alterity decreased from 41.28% to 33.96%, reflecting a transfer and deposit of securities. This change affects the company’s shareholder structure and could influence future corporate decisions and stakeholder interests.

More about Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited operates in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company is engaged in research and development as a stage enterprise, targeting conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

YTD Price Performance: 18.50%

Average Trading Volume: 531,051

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $42.22M

