Alteration Earth PLC ( (GB:ALTE) ) has issued an announcement.

Alteration Earth PLC has completed the acquisition of Pri0r1ty AI Limited and secured £0.9 million in fundraising, with its shares now admitted to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. This strategic move positions the company, soon to be known as Pri0r1ty Intelligence Group PLC, as a key player in the AI-driven SaaS sector, offering SMEs cost-effective AI solutions that automate routine tasks, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

More about Alteration Earth PLC

Alteration Earth PLC, soon to be renamed Pri0r1ty Intelligence Group PLC, operates in the SaaS industry, primarily focusing on providing AI tools for SMEs. The company offers solutions for automating processes such as social media management, investor relations, and governance through its Pri0r1ty Advisor platform.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

