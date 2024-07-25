ALTEN SA Achieves Moderate Growth Amid Acquisitions

ALTEN SA (FR:ATE) has released an update.

ALTEN SA reports a modest first semester growth in 2024 with a 2.9% increase in revenue, driven by strong performance in France but mitigated by declines in other European regions and a stable outlook in Asia and North America. The company has also completed two international acquisitions in Asia and Poland, and is in exclusive negotiations to acquire Worldgrid, aiming to bolster its position in energy and utilities solutions. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, ALTEN anticipates a full-year organic growth of 1.1% to 1.4%, with an expected operating margin between 8.7% and 8.9%.

For further insights into FR:ATE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.