Altech Pioneers Next-Gen Battery Technologies

Altech Batteries Ltd is revolutionizing the battery market with its CERENERGY Sodium Chloride Solid State (SCSS) batteries, offering a safer and longer-lasting alternative to lithium-ion batteries with a new 120MWh facility planned in Germany. In addition to the CERENERGY project, the company has made significant progress with its Silumina Anodes battery materials, aiming to serve the electric vehicle market with a high-capacity silicon solution that promises 30% more energy and reduced greenhouse emissions. With a pilot plant for Silumina Anodes nearing operation and strategic agreements in place, Altech is positioning itself as a key player in the future of battery technology.

