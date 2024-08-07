Altech Chemicals Launches $8.55M Entitlement Issue

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Altech Chemicals Limited announces a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue aiming to raise up to $8.55 million, offering shareholders one new share for every eight held at a price of $0.04, with additional options available. The offer is partially underwritten by MAA Group Berhad for $5 million. Investors are advised that the securities on offer are highly speculative and to seek professional advice.

