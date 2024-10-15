Altech Batteries Commits to Global ESG Standards

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Altech Batteries Limited is actively engaging with the global ESG framework, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and long-term value creation in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The company is utilizing Socialsuite’s ESG platform to transparently report and manage its performance based on the World Economic Forum’s Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics, emphasizing universal metrics across governance, social, and environmental domains. Through these efforts, Altech is strengthening its ESG credentials and ensuring continuous improvement in its sustainability performance.

For further insights into AU:ATC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.