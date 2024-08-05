Altech Batteries Awaits Capital Raise, Halts Trading

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Altech Batteries Limited has requested a voluntary suspension of its shares from the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) effective immediately, in anticipation of an upcoming capital raising announcement. The suspension is set to last until the start of normal trading on 6 August 2024 or upon the release of the capital raising details, whichever comes first. The move is considered material to the company’s financial strategy.

