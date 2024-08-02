Altareit SA Announces Share Capital and Voting Details

Altareit SA (FR:AREIT) has released an update.

Altareit SA has disclosed its total number of shares and voting rights as of July 31, 2024, with 1,750,487 shares comprising the share capital and an equivalent number of theoretical voting rights. However, the exercisable voting rights stand slightly lower at 1,748,360 after accounting for treasury shares and self-controlled shares without voting rights. The company also reiterated its statutory requirement for shareholders to declare threshold crossings of 1% or multiples thereof, with penalties for non-compliance.

For further insights into FR:AREIT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.