Altarea Files 2024 Universal Registration Document

ALTAREA ( (FR:ALTA) ) has provided an update.

Altarea has filed its 2024 universal registration document with the Autorité des marchés financiers, which includes the annual financial report, corporate governance details, and auditors’ reports. This filing underscores Altarea’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially enhancing its reputation and stakeholder trust.

More about ALTAREA

Altarea is a leading French company specializing in low-carbon urban transformation, offering a comprehensive range of real estate services. The company is known for its expertise in designing, developing, marketing, and managing customized real estate products and is listed on Euronext Paris.

YTD Price Performance: 9.43%

Average Trading Volume: 1,279

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €2.28B

