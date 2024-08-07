Altamira Gold Strikes Promising Results in Brazil

Altamira Gold Corp (TSE:ALTA) has released an update.

Altamira Gold Corp. has announced promising results from its exploration activities at the Cajueiro and Apiacas projects, with significant gold findings in drill results and surface samples. The Maria Bonita discovery offers consistent gold mineralization at surface, while the new Casa Branca target at Apiacas reveals high-grade gold samples and potential for further exploration.

For further insights into TSE:ALTA stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.