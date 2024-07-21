Altamin Reports High-Grade Mineralization at Gorno

Altamin Limited (AU:AZI) has released an update.

Altamin Limited has reported promising results from the initial batch of their 2024 channel sampling program at the Gorno Project, revealing high-grade Zinc, Lead, and Silver mineralization outside the current Mineral Resource Estimation footprint. The company’s ongoing exploration is expanding the known mineral inventory and confirms the potential for further mineralization 200 meters south and possibly deeper than the existing estimates. With these significant findings, Altamin continues its channel sampling, aiming to complete the program by September and provide a more extensive understanding of the site’s potential.

