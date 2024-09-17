Altamin Limited Director’s Options Lapse

Altamin Limited (AU:AZI) has released an update.

Altamin Limited has issued a notice detailing a change in Director Stephen Hills’ interests, indicating that 1,400,001 unlisted options lapsed and were not exercised before their expiry on 16 September 2024. Following the lapse, Hills retains options on over 3.5 million unlisted shares, with exercise prices ranging from $0.09 to $0.15 and expiry dates set for November 2028.

