Altamin Limited Completes Retail Entitlement Offer

Altamin Limited has successfully completed its retail entitlement offer, raising approximately $1.15 million, with a total of $3.2 million from the entire entitlement offer, including the institutional component. Despite a shortfall of over 215 million shares, the company plans to address this by potentially placing shares with new investors in the coming months. Additionally, Altamin has adjusted the exercise prices of its options as a result of the entitlement offer.

