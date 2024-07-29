Altair Minerals Bolsters Team for Copper Exploration

Cohiba Minerals Limited (AU:ALR) has released an update.

Altair Minerals Limited has beefed up its exploration team with the addition of two IOCG experts and a new exploration manager to advance its Australian Copper Portfolio, including the promising Olympic Domain. The company has made progress in geophysical data processing to refine drill targets and is actively reviewing global resource sector opportunities. These strategic moves are aimed at emulating past successes such as the Oak Dam West and Carrapateena discoveries.

For further insights into AU:ALR stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.