Alta Global Group Secures $2.1 Million for Growth

Alta Global Group has successfully raised $2.1 million through a private placement of ordinary shares to support its growth initiatives in the combat sports sector. With strong participation from existing and new investors, including the company’s leadership, Alta aims to expand its revenue and launch new platforms and partnerships, such as the UFC Gym collaboration, to enhance its presence in the booming MMA market. This investment reflects confidence in Alta’s strategy to unite fans, athletes, and coaches in the rapidly growing world of combat sports.

