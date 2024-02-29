Alta Copper Touts High Recovery Rates and Project Synergies

Candente Copper (TSE:ATCU) has released an update.

Alta Copper Corp. has reported encouraging outcomes from its metallurgical program at the Cañariaco Sur copper-gold porphyry deposit, including high recovery rates for copper and favorable results for gold and silver. This development supports a potential joint development with the nearby Cañariaco Norte deposit, which could enhance the overall project. Additionally, the company is making progress on its Preliminary Economic Assessment and community relations, with key infrastructure sites identified.

