Alta Copper Secures Drill Permit and Archaeological Clearance

Alta Copper Corp. has announced the approval of its drill permit application by Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines, allowing it to commence a 42,400-meter drilling program at the Cañariaco project. Additionally, the company has received confirmation that its copper resources do not impact any archaeological sites, as evidenced by the Certificates of Non-Existence of Archaeological Remains issued by the Ministry of Culture of Peru.

