Alstom Releases 2025/26 Half-Year Financial Consensus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alstom SA ( (FR:ALO) ) has provided an announcement.

Alstom has released a company-compiled consensus for the first half of the 2025/26 financial year, based on forecasts from sell-side analysts. This consensus, which includes financial metrics such as orders, sales, and adjusted EBIT, is intended for informational purposes only and does not reflect Alstom’s official forecasts or opinions. The release provides insights into the company’s expected financial performance, but Alstom disclaims responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the data, emphasizing that it should not be used as a basis for investment decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (FR:ALO) stock is a Hold with a EUR20.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Alstom SA stock, see the FR:ALO Stock Forecast page.

More about Alstom SA

Alstom SA is a prominent player in the transportation industry, primarily focusing on the manufacturing and servicing of rail transport equipment, including trains and signaling systems. The company is known for its global presence and commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 956,946

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €10.22B

For a thorough assessment of ALO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue