Alstom Previews Strong Q1 FY 2025/26 Orders and Sales Growth

Alstom SA ( (FR:ALO) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Alstom has provided a preview of its Q1 FY 2025/26 orders and sales results, highlighting significant contracts and expected bookings. The company announced several large orders, including a €2.0 billion contract for M-9A railcars for the New York MTA and a €700 million Haifa-Nazareth Systems contract. Alstom also anticipates organic sales growth between 3% to 5% for FY 2025/26, despite expected negative forex and scope impacts. The company’s strategic focus on both large and base orders indicates a robust pipeline, reinforcing its market position and commitment to sustainable transportation solutions.
The most recent analyst rating on (FR:ALO) stock is a Hold with a EUR16.00 price target.
More about Alstom SA
Alstom SA is a leading company in the transportation industry, focusing on developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions. The company offers a wide range of products and services, including high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility solutions.
Average Trading Volume: 1,599,372
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: €9.07B
