Alset International’s Subsidiary Reports 3Q2024 Results

Alset International Limited. (SG:40V) has released an update.

Alset International Limited’s subsidiary, LiquidValue Development Inc., has filed its 3Q2024 quarterly report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This filing, made on October 31, 2024, aligns with the regulatory requirements of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The move is a crucial update for investors monitoring the company’s financial health and regulatory compliance.

