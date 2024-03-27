Alset Capital Rolls Out New Incentive Plans

Alset Capital, Inc. (TSE:KSUM) has released an update.

Alset Capital Inc. has launched a new incentive plan by granting 6 million stock options and 3 million restricted share units to its directors, officers, and employees, with immediate vesting and a 3-year exercise period. They’ve also engaged Independent Trading Group Inc. to enhance market liquidity and maintain an orderly market for the company’s shares, with the service being funded from Alset’s capital resources.

