Alset Capital Broadens Market Presence in Europe

Alset Capital Inc. has expanded its reach by listing its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, one of the world’s largest trading centers, facilitating cross-border trades and enhancing international investor accessibility. In addition to this strategic move, they’ve initiated a two-month marketing campaign with Omni8 Communications Inc. to boost investor awareness and engagement through a multifaceted digital marketing approach. They also enlisted Aktiencheck.de AG to target European investors with a tailored marketing awareness program.

